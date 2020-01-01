Azure Databricks Training: Data Engineering

In this session, we’ll teach you how to build your own Azure Databricks ETL pipeline, starting with ingestion, moving through transformation, and loading your data into a SQL Data Warehouse. Learn about how easy it is to use Azure Databricks and how you can run workloads up to 10-100x faster than non-Databricks platforms.

During this session we will cover
  • Batch ingest using Databricks
  • How to transform data using Spark SQL and DataFrames
  • Using the SQL Data Warehouse connector to load data into SQL Data Warehouse
