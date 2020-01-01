Azure Databricks Training: Data Engineering

Batch ingest using Databricks

How to transform data using Spark SQL and DataFrames

Using the SQL Data Warehouse connector to load data into SQL Data Warehouse

In this session, we’ll teach you how to build your own Azure Databricks ETL pipeline, starting with ingestion, moving through transformation, and loading your data into a SQL Data Warehouse. Learn about how easy it is to use Azure Databricks and how you can run workloads up to 10-100x faster than non-Databricks platforms.During this session we will cover