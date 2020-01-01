Azure Databricks Training: Streaming Analytics

Watch Now
Provided by: Databricks
Topic: Data Management
Format: Videos
In this session of our Azure Databricks Training series, we’ll teach you how to connect directly to data sources like TCP/IP sockets and the Kafka messaging system, transform and output data, and finally create compelling continuously-updated visualizations to drive greater impact for your teams.

During this session we will cover
  • Connecting to TCIP and Kafka as streaming sources
  • Use the DataFrame API to transform streaming data
  • Output the results to various sinks
  • Use Databricks visualization feature to create a continuously updated visualization of processed streaming data.
Watch Now

    Find By Topic