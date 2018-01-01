CAT Compliance: Accelerating Your Path from Flash Crash to CAT

Provided by: IBM
The Flash Crash on May 6, 2010 got everyone’s attention when a trillion dollars of market value collapsed and rebounded in a half hour. Now the regulatory response, the Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT), is close to implementation. Broker-dealers will need to maintain a consolidated audit trail that collects and identifies every order, cancellation, modification and trade execution for all exchange-listed equities and options in U.S. markets. That’s a tall order and an expensive proposition, and the deadlines are challenging for large and small industry players.The details of CAT implementation and timelines.
What you need to do to prepare for CAT.
What solutions are available for industry leaders.
