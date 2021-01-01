Connecting Jira to IBM DOORS Next & Test Management

Watch Now Provided by: IBM Topic: Digital Transformation Format: Videos

Traditional use of "backlogs" to manage outstanding work limits overall project visibility and traceability. By choosing agile requirements management, development teams can improve collaboration, increase delivery certainty, boost quality, and enhance efficiency.



Watch this webinar to learn how to connect Jira artifacts with engineering assets with your company to become more efficient, design with quality, and provide evidence to support standards and audits.