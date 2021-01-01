Gaining Strategic Insights from Company Spend Data

Register now
As the uncertainty amidst the pandemic and economic disruption continues into 2021, companies need to use every tool at their disposal to support financial decision-making.
To help companies like yours better understand how digital spend management can help, SAP commissioned Aberdeen Research to conduct a survey of roughly 600 companies with 1,000 or fewer employees from around the globe. Over the past two years, best-in-class companies reported a 24.3% improvement in productivity and 26.1% improvement in profitability – compared to -2.4% and -1.7% for others.
