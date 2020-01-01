Going Remote: Virtualizing Your Desktops and Applications

Social distancing and remote work are creating challenges for everybody. At the same time, there are many opportunities to create modern work strategies that will construct what a new normal will be. For organisations that are early in their digital transformation journey, this is an opportunity to advance and modernise IT processes and invest in the tools and applications that enable digital experiences.In this video Thierry Pellegrino and Renu Upadhyay discuss the value of desktop app virtualisation and how they are using VDI at Dell Technologies.

