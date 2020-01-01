How to use the syslog-ng PE’s new Google Stackdriver destination

Send on-prem log messages collected and processed by syslog-ng PE to GCP

Browse and search syslog-ng log messages using the Stackdriver Log Viewer

Enhance log-search capabilities by leveraging name-value pairs automatically parsed by syslog-ng

Collect and monitor syslog-ng statistics using Stackdriver Monitoring

Join this on-demand webinar, hosted by syslog-ng’s - Craig Finnan, systems engineer and product specialist, to learn how to set up and use the new syslog-ng PE Google Stackdriver destination.Topics discussed in the webinar include how to: