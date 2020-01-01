How to use the syslog-ng PE’s new Google Stackdriver destination

Join this on-demand webinar, hosted by syslog-ng’s - Craig Finnan, systems engineer and product specialist, to learn how to set up and use the new syslog-ng PE Google Stackdriver destination.

Topics discussed in the webinar include how to:
  • Send on-prem log messages collected and processed by syslog-ng PE to GCP
  • Browse and search syslog-ng log messages using the Stackdriver Log Viewer
  • Enhance log-search capabilities by leveraging name-value pairs automatically parsed by syslog-ng
  • Collect and monitor syslog-ng statistics using Stackdriver Monitoring
