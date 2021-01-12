Ransomware Today: What’s New and How to Protect Your Organization

Join us for this LIVE Event on:

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

11:00 am ET / 8:00 am PT / 16:00 GMT

In this webinar, security veteran Graham Cluley will take you through the clear and present danger of what is globally considered one of the foremost threats to enterprises today: ransomware.Graham will explain how ransomware evolves continuously and describe the different tactics used by hacking gangs to extort hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars from targeted companies and their customers. You'll also discover how to safeguard your organization against paying these exorbitant ransoms.Join our webinar to find out more about one of the biggest cyber threats to companies and the steps you need to take to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.