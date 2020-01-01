Talent and Tech in Post-Pandemic World

Watch Now Provided by: IBM Topic: Artificial Intelligence Format: Webcast

As more organizations move beyond experimentation to full-scale AI projects, they are recognizing there’s more to successful implementations than simply having the right datasets, AI models and scalability. Increasingly, dimensions of trust, including fairness, robustness and explainability, are essential to ensure confidence in AI outcomes. Attend this keynote session to hear Ritika Gunnar, Vice President of IBM Data and AI and David Cox, Director of MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab with IBM Research, discuss how and why IBM is pioneering AI solutions people can trust.