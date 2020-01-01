Search
Tech Classroom: Getting the Most out of SQL Developer in the Oracle Cloud
How It Works
REST Endpoints backed by ORDS
Database User Authentication via REST Enabled Schemas
SQL Developer Web is an ORDS Plugin:
HTML, JavaScript, & Oracle JET Interface
Supported in all modern browsers
View this webcast to learn more.
