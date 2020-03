Tech Classrooms: Using Oracle REST Data Services (ORDs) with your Autonomous Database in the Cloud

Watch Now Provided by: Oracle Topic: Data Management Format: Videos

Oracle REST Data Services (ORDS) bridges HTTPS and your Oracle Database. A mid-tier Java application, ORDS provides a Database Management REST API, a web interface for working with your database (SQL Developer Web), the ability to create your own REST APIs, and a PL/SQL Gateway. In addition, ORDS provides a REST interface for your Oracle Database 19c JSON Document Store.