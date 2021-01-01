VMware Work from Home: Performance, VoIP, and Microsoft 365 User Experience Evaluation

Watch Now Provided by: VMware Topic: Networking Format: PDF

The new normal is going to be work from anywhere. Today’s pandemic is forcing the majority of employees to work from home. This means employees must have easy access to applications, as well as consistent and optimized network availability. Inefficient network connectivity results in lack of bandwidth, broken and disrupted connectivity, and poor application performance, thereby impacting productivity for these remote users.



The Tolly Group evaluated the performance of VMware SD-WAN™ in different scenarios in addition to work from home. They found that VMware SD-WAN improved the quality of the VoIP call by up to 45% with a 2% packet loss and the download time up to 71% in a WFH environment upon remediation.



These performance results validate that VMware SD-WAN delivers assured application performance, optimized network connectivity and security, satisfying the Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) required by users. The VMware SD-WAN solution also provides operational simplicity by providing centralized monitoring, analytics, and control combined with artificial intelligence to simplify operations.