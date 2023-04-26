In the last two years, enormous unpredictability has led to radical changes in the way we live and work. For organizations both public and private, digital transformation has gone from priority to urgent imperative, and accelerated cloud technologies and the power of data are driving the most critical innovations. Security teams find themselves not at the perimeter, but at the epicenter, keeping pace with transformation, adapting to pandemic challenges, geopolitical tensions, an acute talent shortage, more sophisticated attacks and a rise in breaches.

Download your copy of “10 Essential Capabilities of a Modern SOC” to learn: