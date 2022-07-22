2021 State of the Threat
In this year’s Secureworks Threat Intelligence Report, the team will provide insights and findings generated by coupling the expertise of our research group with direct observations from a vast pool of customer telemetry and incident response engagements.
It is my hope, as leader of this talented team of threat researchers, that you will be able to use this summary of what we have seen day in and day out to make your own organization safer from the threats that really matter.