2022 State of Logs report

Managing logs is critical for every business in every industry. With proper management and practices in place, logs have the power to help software engineers optimize the performance of systems and operations, identify and resolve technical issues, better manage resources, and strengthen security.

The New Relic State of Logs report provides context and insights into the growth and maturity of logs management. The report is based on petabytes of data gathered from millions of applications within the New Relic observability platform. To create the report, New Relic anonymized and deliberately coarse-grained the appropriate data to give a general overview of how logs are used and managed. Any detailed information that could help attackers and other malicious parties was deliberately not included in the report.