2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Security, Orchestration, Automation and Response Solutions

“The security technology market is in a state of general overload with pressure on budgets, staff hiring/retention, and having too many point solutions are pervasive issues for organizations today.”

Security and risk management leaders should evaluate how security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) can support and optimize their broader security operations by automating repetitive tasks; triaging security incidents faster with automated investigation and response; increasing productivity, efficiency and accuracy; and strengthening defenses by connecting and coordinating complex workflows across their team and tools.

Download the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for SOAR to understand:

Why the ability to better orchestrate and automate horizontal “processes” across a number of solutions is a key feature of SOAR.

How to investigate the potential crossover with enterprise automation use cases typically delivered by low-code application platforms.

How key functionalities of SOAR are now also embedded in existing security technologies such as SIEM and XDR.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.