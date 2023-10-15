2023 Observability Forecast Spotlight for Australia and New Zealand

New Relic partnered with Enterprise Technology Research (ETR) for the third annual Observability Forecast report, which examines the state and future of observability. We surveyed 1,700 technology professionals in 15 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America to learn about the business value of observability, its return on investment (ROI), and its impact on costs and revenue. The report also benchmarks service-level metrics like outage frequency, mean time to detection (MTTD), mean time to resolution (MTTR), and cost.

Looking at Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) in particular, the top observability driver was an increased focus on security, governance, risk, and compliance, while the top observability benefits were increased operational efficiency, improved system uptime and reliability, and security vulnerability management.

Download the infographic to view a summary of the highlights and key findings.