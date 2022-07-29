30 Minutes to a More Secure Network, on Campus and Off

Maintaining strong network security has become more challenging than ever in today’s educational ecosystem. That’s because the adoption of advanced learning technologies, along with an increased reliance on cloud applications and services, have introduced new security threats that must be met head on.

Unfortunately, relying on traditional tools such as anti-virus software and firewalls to protect your network simply isn’t enough anymore, leaving your institution at risk. It’s time to look for new ways to enhance your digital security without lengthy lead times, prohibitive technical requirements, or additional management responsibilities.

In this eBook, we’ll look at today’s security challenges facing K-12 and higher education institutions. We’ll then explore some simple actions you can take to secure your network in 30 minutes or less, reducing malware, simplifying security, and improving overall performance.