It’s no secret the cybersecurity industry is facing a major skills shortage. Security solutions — or otherwise — must be designed to enable you to be effective at your job, despite your (likely) limited resources. When evaluating modern SIEM solutions, look for the opportunities to empower your security team and maximize the resources you do have. We’ll tackle the top six myths about SIEM and investigate what you should expect from a SIEM today