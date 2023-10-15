6 Steps to Achieve Business Observability

From a financial perspective, technology is a black hole. Many organizations struggle with quantifying the business impact of technology. For example, only 37% of the 2022 Observability Forecast survey respondents said their telemetry data includes business context to quantify the business impact of events and incidents. This is often due to a lack of visibility and data silos between technology and business teams. Connecting the dots back to the business after the fact can be difficult and reactive, resulting in obsolete, non-actionable insights. It shouldn’t be an afterthought.

Business observability is the art of capturing, measuring, and managing the live interaction between technology and capital (telemetry data and business analytics). It can help eliminate data silos by actively aligning monetary costs and revenue impacts to the performance of systems, applications, and processes. In other words, it correlates performance with key business results in real time.