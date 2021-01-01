A Better Way for High Availability and Disaster Recovery in Oracle 19c Standard Edition 2

Download Now Provided by: Quest Software Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

Has Oracle 19c Standard Edition 2 (SE2) taken a step backward in high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR)?



It appears so. If you plan to stick with Standard Edition 2, take a second look at how you will handle server failures and avoid downtime in your environment. Oracle 19c will make you re-think your options for achieving the high availability and disaster recovery you’ve become accustomed to.



This technical brief examines those options in detail. You’ll see the differences — especially in recovery time — and discover how you can use SharePlex® by Quest® to stick with Oracle SE2 without putting your high availability and disaster recovery strategies at risk.