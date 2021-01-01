A Blueprint for Zero Trust Architecture

Download Now
Provided by: Akamai
Topic: Security
Format: PDF
Traditional, perimeter-based security can’t support today’s remote workforce, cloud applications, hybrid strategies, and sophisticated threat actors. Written by Akamai CTO Charlie Gero, this guide outlines actionable steps and a tiered methodology for adoption and rollout of a Zero Trust enterprise security model.

In this executive guide, we examine:
  • The current state of enterprise security and how we got here
  • Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) methodology and architectural visualization
  • Application access vs. network access frameworks
  • Threat protection and performance optimizations
  • User grouping and migration plan
  • 8-step blueprint for application rollout

Download your copy of the guide now.

“The number one cause of today’s corporate breaches is a failure to move away from outdated enterprise security architecture. And it’s only going to get worse.” — Charlie Gero, Akamai CTO
Download Now

    Find By Topic