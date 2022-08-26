A Dramatic Shift in Network Security with Zero Trust Edge Strategy

Most organizations are deep into a phase of major growth and evolution that’s called “digital acceleration.” The goal of digital acceleration for organizations is to adapt and thrive-despite the global pandemic and the nonstop introduction of new cyber threats.

Digital acceleration has led to a rapid expansion of attack surfaces and creation of new network edges, including LAN, WAN, 5G, and multi-cloud. Many organizations struggle to deliver high-performance, end-to-end security with zero implicit trust. This is causing a growing demand for security-driven networking solutions with a strategy called “Zero Trust Edge.”

A zero trust edge architecture provides explicit access and consistent, continuous verification for all users, whether on-premises, working from a remote office, or even while traveling. It is a dramatic shift in network security—from verification once at the perimeter to continual verification of each user, device, application, and transaction.