A Manager’s Guide: Top 4 Tips For a Productive Mobile Workforce

Business mobility – and today’s mobile workforce – is ubiquitous, universal, and here to stay. By some accounts, up to 80% of the global workforce is now without a traditional desk, which means workers need the right tools and processes to achieve success.

In 2022 and beyond, a mobile workforce is no longer a team on the road making sales or service calls. Rather, it’s increasingly made up of remote employees balancing work from home with

in-office days in a hybrid working arrangement.