Achieving Pervasive Security Above, Within and Below the OS

Keeping business data secure is a challenging task, complicated by the proliferation of endpoints operating outside of the organizational network and the constant evolution of threat vectors.

Dell and Intel’s decades long co-enablement relationship is founded on their commitment to keeping commercial customer networks secure.

Our holistic approach to security employs software-based, “above the OS” protections against traditional attacks, silicon-based protections from Intel, and hardware-based, “below the OS” capabilities that help defend against attacks targeting the deepest levels of a device.

In addition to this approach, Dell and Intel have invested in practices and policies to continually help secure platforms once they are out in the market and subject to attack from malicious actors.

Find out more on how Dell and Intel apply Zero Trust principles to their commercial PCs to help keep businesses and their employees secure.