Adopting a Technology Rotation Program from Dell Improves Operational and Cost Efficiencies for Servers
Dell server customers interviewed are achieving a 26% savings over six years when they use Technology Rotation for their server needs compared to purchasing servers.
To understand the benefits of server refreshes and costs associated with aging server infrastructure, IDC conducted two analyses based on interviews with study participants that inform this research:
- A before/after analysis of costs for study participants
- An analysis of projected net cash flow over six years
- This study references results from both analyses