Adopting a Technology Rotation Program from Dell Improves Operational and Cost Efficiencies for Storage
Dell storage customers interviewed are achieving a 60% savings over six years when they use Technology Rotation for their storage needs compared to purchasing the storage.
To understand the benefits of storage refreshes and costs associated with aging storage infrastructure, IDC conducted two analyses based on interviews with study participants that
inform this research:
- A before/after analysis of costs for study participants
- An analysis of projected net cash flow over six years for an organization
- This study references results from both analyses