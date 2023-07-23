Adopting Splunk’s Analytics-Driven Security Platform as Your SIEM
Early detection, rapid response and collaboration are needed to mitigate advanced threats faced by today’s enterprise security teams. This white paper explores a better approach to security, and how a security incident and event management (SIEM) solution can help organizations keep up with the dynamic threat landscape.
to learn about:
- The value adds of a security-analytics platform.
- How to migrate your legacy SIEM to a modern solution
- The architecture of your SIEM and how to better scale