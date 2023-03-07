Aerometrex: How Seagate bolstered Aerometrex Data Storage

As a leading practitioner of aerial imagery and mapping, 3D modelling, and airborne LiDAR surveys, Aerometrex has specific storage requirements. This growing geospatial tech company needed to consolidate and expand its storage solutions to accelerate its data processes and futureproof its data infrastructure.

Working with Seagate®, the company found an ideal solution to increase its storage space while decreasing rack space and consolidating processing power, enabling the business to stay ahead of the game.