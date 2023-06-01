AI eGuide: Find Unhappy Users Before they Complain (Real-World Guidance from a Leading Practitioner)

Velocity, Insight, and Impact.

Whether your organisation is a fast mover or fast follower, the ability to increase your velocity gives you the advantage in shaping business outcomes. When the correct data and models are used, patterns can be discerned, and insight can be unlocked. With this insight comes the confidence to make decisions, communicate them clearly, to move faster. To gain leverage, one must find these data-backed fulcrums on which to pivot, but with ever-rising IT operational burdens, it often feels like systems and data are slowing you down rather than speeding you up.