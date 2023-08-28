Always On: A Guide to Modern Digital Service Management With AIOPs

Organizations are no longer separate from the digital systems that support them — and that’s a challenge when customers expect excellent experiences, 24/7.

In this ebook, learn how companies are using Splunk to deliver always-on digital services, eliminating silos and fragmented visibility across their environments for greater digital resilience. You’ll learn:

  • Operational and organizational challenges to digital resilience
  • Seven steps to successful digital service management
  • Six cross-industry examples of practical applications of modern digital services

Resource Details

Splunk logo
Provided by:
Splunk
Topic:
Tech & Work
Format:
PDF