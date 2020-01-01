An Introduction to Enterprise Kubernetes

Provided by:
Containers are transforming the way we think about application architecture and the speed at
which teams can deliver on business requirements. They promise application portability across
hybrid cloud environments and allow developers to focus on building a great product, without
the distraction of underlying infrastructure or execution details.
While containers remove complexity through minimalism, managing container deployments
presents new challenges for IT operations teams. Containers are deployed for much shorter
periods of time than virtual machines (VMs), with greater utilization of underlying resources.
Related container technologies must manage far more objects with greater turnover, introducing the need for more automated, policy-driven management.
Many teams are turning to Kubernetes and its rich set of complex features to help them orchestrate and manage containers in production, development, and test environments. Kubernetes has emerged as the de facto standard for container orchestration and management, becoming a critical platform for organizations to understand.