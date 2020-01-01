AV-TEST: DNS-Layer Protection and Secure Web Gateway Security Efficacy Test Results

In November and December 2019, AV-TEST performed a review of Cisco cloud security solutions alongside comparable offerings from Akamai, Infoblox, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec and Zscaler. The test was commissioned by Cisco to determine the malware protection and phishing block capabilities of all vendors. The AV-TEST is the independent research institute for IT security from Germany. For more than 15 years, the experts from Magdeburg have guaranteed quality-assuring comparison and individual tests of virtually all internationally relevant IT security products.