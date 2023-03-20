Balancing Hybrid Storage Technology as Part of a Hybrid Cloud Data Management Strategy

Data storage plays a unique and important role in an IT ecosystem in that everything in computing literally begins and ends in some form of storage, and hybrid technology offers several new storage options for supporting application environments, shared datasets and the work products of employees and systems. Like the rest of business IT infrastructure, enterprise storage systems are undergoing an evolution. The goal of this paper is to examine the changing nature of business data, the current challenges of enterprise storage, and the evolving roles of SSD and hard disk drive (HDD) technologies in light of the steady trends of massive data growth, limited budgets and the advent of a new generation of data sources.