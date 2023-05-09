Calculating ROI of DCIM Monitoring for Distributed IT Sites

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software is widely used to improve resiliency, security, and staff efficiency. The urgent need to remotely monitor critical power and cooling infrastructure with DCIM is, perhaps, obvious to IT Operations teams tasked with maintaining availability of sprawling IT portfolios. However, calculating an ROI or payback for executives can be difficult to do credibly for software management tools. In this paper, we provide a framework and introduce a tool for quantifying this value to help justify investment in DCIM monitoring and alarming functions.