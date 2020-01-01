CIAM Buyer’s Checklist

Download Now Provided by: Akamai Technologies Topic: Security Format: PDF

Top 10 considerations in selecting a CIAM solution



Consumers expect seamless, secure, and highly personalized customer experiences across channels. For international companies with multiple brands and digital properties, and millions of customers, this is easier in theory than in practice.



The key is implementing a scalable, enterprise-grade customer identity and access management (CIAM) strategy that provides unified identity management, end-to-end security, and real-time activation capabilities.



To guide your CIAM vendor selection or benchmark your existing solution, here’s a list of 10 critical features for enterprise CIAM.