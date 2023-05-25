CISO Guide to Business Email Compromise

Business email compromise (BEC) is the most significant cybersecurity threat to enterprise organisations, with $2.7 billion lost in 2022 alone. This type of email attack occurs when a cybercriminal uses social engineering to impersonate a trusted contact—typically an executive, co-worker, vendor, or partner—in an effort to steal money or valuable information. Because these emails rarely contain malicious links or attachments, they are difficult to detect by standard email security protocols, leaving organisations wide open to attack.

