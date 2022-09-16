Citrix + Google Cloud: Reimagine Your Employee Experience

It’s time to rethink the employee experience. Our daily lives are easier and richer because of modern devices and applications, except when it comes to our work.

Even routine work tasks often mean switching between applications, remembering multiple passwords, and searching in multiple places for the right file or data. Add the distraction of app notifications and it’s easy to see how employees lose the productivity and quality experience that helps them work effectively.

Until now, technology solutions have focused on the productivity side of this challenge. Just as important is the experience side to better engage employees in their work.

The need for a new employee experience is driven by current business needs and trends in four areas.