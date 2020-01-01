Constellation Research: Oracle Exadata X8M: The Fastest Oracle Database Platform

Provided by:
Oracle-Intel
Topic:
Data Management
PDF
PDF
This report provides an overview of Oracle Exadata X8M and analyzes its capabilities to meet
enterprises’ needs for a next-generation computing platform. Oracle Exadata X8M is the fastest
platform to run the Oracle Database, allowing enterprises to accelerate their mission-critical
applications. The results are better customer and employee experiences, depending on the nature of the
applications powered by Oracle Exadata X8M. CxOs will appreciate that the uptake of the new platform
requires no code changes, sparing enterprises expensive quality assurance and validation cycles.