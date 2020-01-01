Constellation Research: Oracle Exadata X8M: The Fastest Oracle Database Platform

Download Now Provided by: Oracle-Intel Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

This report provides an overview of Oracle Exadata X8M and analyzes its capabilities to meet enterprises’ needs for a next-generation computing platform. Oracle Exadata X8M is the fastest platform to run the Oracle Database, allowing enterprises to accelerate their mission-critical applications. The results are better customer and employee experiences, depending on the nature of the applications powered by Oracle Exadata X8M. CxOs will appreciate that the uptake of the new platform requires no code changes, sparing enterprises expensive quality assurance and validation cycles.