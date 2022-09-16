Control Structured Data with Intelligent Archiving
It’s no surprise that nearly every business today faces exponential data growth, with huge volumes of information in diverse formats spread across numerous repositories.
The abundance and diversity of this information creates a number of different challenges related to budgets, security, and application performance. Industry and government regulations continue to escalate, requiring diligent compliance practices and the introduction of defensible deletion across all electronically stored information. As most companies are doubling their data volume every 12–18 months, the pressure is on.