Cyber Security in the Workplace Guide

Protect your organization before, during, and after a cyber attack

When it comes to cyber security, your employees are your best defense – and your greatest weakness.

With 85% of cyber-attacks involving a human element according to a global study by Verizon, cyber security awareness is critical in ensuring that your employees don’t become your biggest risk. With more organizations around the world facing increased cyber-attacks due to organizations operating in a hybrid workforce, this creates more vulnerabilities for corporate IT infrastructure and security.

In this guide, we’ll take you through some steps you can take to help mitigate cyber security attacks through the SnapComms Internal Communications platform.