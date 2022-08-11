Cybersecurity: Power to the People

Expert best practice in building a strong security culture

A security culture occurs when both the values and behaviors of leaders and employees align to support the wider cyber risk management strategy. When incidents occur, employees take the necessary precautions.

Security must become a constant feature on the leadership agenda and in corporate communications. Relevant, relatable messages keep the subject in the spotlight and emphasize it as a real issue – not a theoretical threat.

Resource Details

Everbridge logo
Provided by:
Everbridge
Topic:
Enterprise Software
Format:
PDF