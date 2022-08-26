Cyberthreats Racing Ahead of Your Defenses? Security-Driven Networking Can Put a Stop to That

Enterprises of all shapes and sizes were deep into the process called digital transformation before the COVID-19 virus hit the world. Digital transformation is “a catchall term for describing the implementation of new technologies, talent, and processes to improve business operations.

Now, on the other side of the pandemic, most organizations are accelerating their digital business initiatives2 to meet the demands of the hybrid, work from-anywhere (WFA) workforce. This new approach is called digital acceleration.

The challenge from digital acceleration is that the addition of new network edges is creating new vulnerabilities, which are outpacing an IT security team’s ability to protect them from cyberthreats. Fortunately, there is a powerful strategy-security-driven networking-that can help fortify organizations so they can be safe and successful in their digital acceleration efforts.

