DANA Builds Resilience and Resolves Incidents up to 90% Faster With Splunk Observability

135 million Indonesians use DANA’s digital payment platform, making it one of the largest e-wallet providers in the country.

Committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences, the company prioritizes availability and reliability for all of its services.

In this case study, find out how DANA uses Splunk Observability Cloud to bring a proactive observability strategy to the systems that power its platform, which accelerates recovery and minimizes downtime for customers.

The outcomes include:

70-90 % faster recovery from incidents

Better uptime and more resilient systems with full-fidelity data ingest and near-instant anomaly detection that once took hours or days

with full-fidelity data ingest and near-instant anomaly detection that once took hours or days Higher productivity and collaboration across teams thanks to seamless monitoring, troubleshooting and resolution workflows

