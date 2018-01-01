Search
Dell: 4 Reasons Shorter Server Refresh Cycles Are Better For Business
Download Now
Download Now
Provided by:
Dell EMC (UK)
Topic:
Innovation
Date Added:
Sep 2017
Format:
PDF
Analyst firm IDC reports that
organizations can increase agility, improve efficiency and reduce operational cost by refreshing their servers
every three years.
Shorter refresh
can help your business to reduce IT infrastructure
and lower IT staff time and cost.
Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with Intel® Xeon® Intel® Platinum processors
deliver faster, more reliable performance for virtualization, converged IT, hybrid cloud and big data.
Get
enhanced automation, scalability and security
by upgrading to the new generation of PowerEdge servers.
Flexible financing options available through Dell Financial Services.
