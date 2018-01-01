Search

Dell: 4 Reasons Shorter Server Refresh Cycles Are Better For Business

Provided by: Dell EMC (UK) Topic: Innovation Date Added: Sep 2017 Format: PDF
Analyst firm IDC reports that organizations can increase agility, improve efficiency and reduce operational cost by refreshing their servers every three years.

Shorter refresh can help your business to reduce IT infrastructure and lower IT staff time and cost.

Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with Intel® Xeon® Intel® Platinum processors deliver faster, more reliable performance for virtualization, converged IT, hybrid cloud and big data.

Get enhanced automation, scalability and security by upgrading to the new generation of PowerEdge servers.

Flexible financing options available through Dell Financial Services.



    Find By Topic