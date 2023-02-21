Dell Technologies Continuously Modern Storage (German)

The growth, diversity and security of data and the prevalence of multi-cloud use are all facts of life. Organizations must optimize all aspects of modern IT, which points to an urgent need to implement and leverage Continuously Modern Storage. Data storage infrastructure must be modernized to support demands for increased efficiency in the data center and across distributed cloud environments.

This paper shows how Dell's Continuously Modern Storage approach provides an exemplary starting point to help IT decision makers rethink their strategy of IT architecture and design.

