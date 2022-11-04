DevOps and the Alternative Cloud
Cloud Technologies have moved from single workload projects to the mainstream. Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is popular. The market for these services grew by nearly
40% in 2019. With IaaS, the cloud provider operates the underlying IT infrastructure — servers and virtual machines, storage, networking, and operating systems — using an ondemand and a pay-as-you-go model. Organizations rely on this most basic category of cloud computing to supplement or replace their internal IT infrastructure.
Choosing the right company to support your IT Infrastructure is an arduous decision. ASG’s survey asked respondents to rank from high to low the importance of a number of attributes a cloud infrastructure service provider should possess.