Digital Remote Monitoring & Dispatch Services' Impact on Edge Computing

Power and cooling infrastructure for edge computing and data center sites have roughly 3 times more data points / notifications today than it did 10 years ago.
Traditional remote monitoring services have been available for over 10 years but were not designed to support this amount of data monitoring and the associated alarms, let alone extract value from the data.
This paper
explains how seven trends are re-defining remote monitoring
and field service dispatch service requirements and how this will lead to improvements in operations and maintenance of IT installations.