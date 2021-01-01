Do Doing Done: Accelerate Agile Development with Mendix

Find Out More Provided by: Mendix Topic: Software Format: PDF

Instituting the “Agile” process at a high level means that you are “enabling greater adaptability to market conditions.” In other words, you are delivering the right software to the right customers at the right time. However, the level of competency that companies have around Agile is low.



No matter where Agile is done and which framework is used, simply getting to the point where you are “doing Agile” is not enough.



This is why Mendix has designed a low-code development platform that fits perfectly with the values of the Agile Manifesto and helps you achieve what you want to do: produce more, develop faster, and better meet customer needs.



Download this white paper to learn how Mendix’s low-code platform aligns to the principles of Agile and how its capabilities can help you accelerate your Agile practices.