Drivers of Success for an Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Solution

As Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) technologies mature, users have a range of solution choices.



The question that inevitably arises is “What makes for an effective ALM solution?” Members of IT Central Station weigh in on this issue, based on their experiences with Micro Focus ALM/Quality Center.



In their view, drivers of success in ALM include the ability to create a single point of truth and handle complex, multi-application environments, compliance requirements, security and integration. Efficiency and ROI are relevant, too, as is the ability to support the upgrade process.



